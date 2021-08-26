11 men arrested for public indecency in Winnebago forest preserve sweep

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 11 men at various forest preserves in the area after police investigated complaints of public indecency.
The investigation occurred the week of August 16th, police said.
The following individuals were arrested during the operation:
Larry D. Austin, 63, of Rockford, charged with Public Indecency
Giuseppe Ambrogio, 70, of Rockford, charged with Public Indecency
Robert B. Gitchell-Waughon, 48, of Garden Prairie, charged with Public Indecency
Mario D. Martinez, 62, of Rockford, charged with Public Indecency
Kerry D. Warner, 57, of Rockford, charged with Public Indecency
Robert J. Gillette, 53, of Aurora, chared with Public Indecency
Gerald K. Luckey, 69, of Belvidere, charged with Public Indecency
Michael R. Rudderham, 63, of Rockford, charged with Public Indecency
Rick E. Clark, 61, of Rockford, charged withPublic Indecency
Khamsone Cheng-Oudomxab, 42, of Cherry Valley, charged with Public Indecency and Resisting Arrest
Chad T. Pearion, 50, of Kirkland, charged with Public Indecency