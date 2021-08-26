11 men arrested for public indecency in Winnebago forest preserve sweep

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 11 men at various forest preserves in the area after police investigated complaints of public indecency.

The investigation occurred the week of August 16th, police said.

The following individuals were arrested during the operation:

Larry D. Austin, 63, of Rockford, charged with Public Indecency

Giuseppe Ambrogio, 70, of Rockford, charged with Public Indecency

Robert B. Gitchell-Waughon, 48, of Garden Prairie, charged with Public Indecency

Mario D. Martinez, 62, of Rockford, charged with Public Indecency

Kerry D. Warner, 57, of Rockford, charged with Public Indecency

Robert J. Gillette, 53, of Aurora, chared with Public Indecency

Gerald K. Luckey, 69, of Belvidere, charged with Public Indecency

Michael R. Rudderham, 63, of Rockford, charged with Public Indecency

Rick E. Clark, 61, of Rockford, charged withPublic Indecency

Khamsone Cheng-Oudomxab, 42, of Cherry Valley, charged with Public Indecency and Resisting Arrest

Chad T. Pearion, 50, of Kirkland, charged with Public Indecency