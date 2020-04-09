11 people displaced after DeKalb apartment fire

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials say 11 people tenants of a DeKalb apartment building have had to move out after a fire Wednesday night.

The DeKalb Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Fisk Avenue around 10:15 p.m. where arriving firefighters found smoke coming and residents coming from the building.

No one was found inside the building during a search, firefighters say. Severe damage was sustained in the one apartment where the fire started, but the building was left uninhabitable.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen.

Six fire departments in total were called in to assist battle the fire, which caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.

