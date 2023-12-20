ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 11-year-old Rockford boy will be able to resume playing the sport he loves thanks to the first pediatric heart transplant done by UW Health’s Transplant Center.

Sezar’s family emigrated from Syria six years ago, and say he is a huge soccer fan.

He played the game every day this summer until one day in July he experienced severe bi-ventricular heart dysfunction.

Doctors at UW Health said Sezar had a genetic mutation that could lead to heart failure, so he had surgery to have devices implanted that enabled his heart to pump blood.

But, while the right side of his heart recovered, the left side continued to struggle, necessitating a heart transplant.

The surgery took 10 hours.

After three weeks of recovery and a lot of physical therapy, Sezar was able to return home.

His care team celebrated his release with a parade, and the little boy is back to playing in his yard.

He hopes to return to school in the next year.