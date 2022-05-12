ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eleven years after 6-year-old Timmothy Pitzen disappeared, investigators are using technology to show what he may look like today.

On May 11th, 2011, Timmothy’s mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, unexpectedly picked the boy up from school in Aurora.

She was found alone, three days later, dead in a Rockford motel.

Police believe she committed suicide, and left a note saying Timmothy would be taken care of.

In 2019, a man in Kentucky, Brian Michael Rini, claimed to be Pitzen, but DNA testing revealed it to be a hoax. He was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created a new age-progression image of what 17-year-old Timmothy might look like.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.