(WTVO) — ComEd is reporting widespread power outages after a line of severe storms moved through the area Tuesday afternoon.
According to ComEd’s outage map, there are 11,555 homes without power in Ogle County, and 7,372 in Winnebago County.
Whiteside and Carroll County have around 2,000 as well.
As of 4:09 p.m. there were 218 outages in Lee County, 9 in Stephenson County, and fewer than 5 in DeKalb and Boone counties.
Nearly 30,000 customers have lost power from the storms.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Watch: You don’t have to like golf to be impressed by this hole-in-one at the Masters
- Rockford man arrested on various gun charges
- 11K Ogle County residents without power after Tuesday storm
- Beloit woman victim of armed robbery in bar parking lot
- Pompeo brushes aside election results, talks up ‘second Trump administration’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!