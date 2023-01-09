SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said in his inauguration speech on Monday that a ban on assault weapons would be coming “very soon.” Whether or not that is this week remains to be seen.

The Senate spoiled the House’s celebration when they introduced their own assault weapons ban proposal. It drew major criticism for Pritzker, the Speaker and advocates because it did require people who already own assault weapons to register and get them serial numbers.

The Senate caved to the pressure and added those provisions back in. There is still some negotiating left to go, but they are much closer to a compromise than they were yesterday.

“The House bill was a critical first step in this conversation,” Senator Don Harmon said. “We’ve been working with advocates poring over the particulars. There are some concerns for instance, that the list of weapons that would be required to be indoors, is outdated.”

The two chambers are also fighting over plans to expand abortion access. The Senate also has its own language, but it does not have the same policies around gender affirming care that the House proposal has.