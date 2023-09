BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly half of Belvidere businesses tested have failed their alcohol compliance checks.

Twenty-seven bars, restaurants and stores were checked last month to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor.

Employees at 12 of those places did, according to the Boone County Drug Prevention Coalition.

Business owners caught selling alcohol to anyone under 21-years-old can be fine and their license could be suspended or taken away.