ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several local school districts are getting some much-needed cash to spruce up their libraries.

The Illinois Secretary of State is giving out more than $1.4 million to 672 public school districts, including 12 in the Stateline.

Rockford Public Schools is set to receive close to $22,000. Belvidere District 100 will receive more than $6,000.

The money will be used to buy new books and educational materials for the school libraries, as well as the purchase of new computers and to improve wireless access.