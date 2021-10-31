12 shot, 2 fatally, at Joliet Halloween party

JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and dozens are injured, after gunmen opened fire at a Halloween part in Joliet on Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Jackson Street around 12:40 a.m. according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Witnesses said that two gunmen near a DJ booth opened fire on the crowd of more than 200 people “from an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd.”

As many as 12 shots were reportedly heard by a patrol sergeant in the area, who began to investigate when over 100 people were seen running away from the residence. Officers found over a dozen people with gunshot wounds in the backyard, as well as at nearby residences. Authorities apparently heard additional shots in the area as they were investigating.

Two of the victims ended up dying from their wounds, while four others sustained injuries that were considered life-threatening.

According to the sheriff’s officer, one of the shooters was described as a Hispanic male of medium build with facial hair wearing dark pants, a red hooded sweatshirt and a black flat-billed hat. The other suspect is a male, possibly Hispanic or Black of a light complexion with a medium build, wearing a ski mask and a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

Any information on the shooting should be provided to Detective Danielle Strohm, (815) 727-8574, or through the sheriff’s office’s website.