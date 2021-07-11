12-year-old arrested, other teens sought in Beloit car theft, crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit arrested a 12-year-old passenger and are searching for other teens involved in stealing a car and crashing it into another vehicle on Saturday.

According to Beloit Police, officers responded to the intersection of Whipple and Moore Street for a traffic accident, and reported seeing multiple juvenile suspects fleeing from one of the vehicles, which had been reported stolen from the 700 block of Moore Street.

Police said one of the suspects knew the victim and was able to take the keys for the vehicle without her knowledge.

One of the fleeing juveniles, a 12-year-old, was arrested for being a passenger in a stolen car. Police reported that a person was injured in the crash.

Another suspect was taken into custody after crashing another stolen car, police said.

Any witnesses who have video of the incident are asked to contact Beloit Police.