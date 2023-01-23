JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old suffered a broken wrist attempting to fight off a woman’s boyfriend during a domestic violence incident on Saturday.

According to Janesville Police, a child called police to a home, in the 300 block of N. Washington Street, after witnessing their mother being assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Samuel Ryan, 27, inside a car parked outside their home.

The woman was able to get away from Ryan and run to the home where the child and another 12-year-old friend were able to pull her inside, police said.

Police said both children tried to hold the door closed but Ryan “violently forced his way into the house,” breaking the door window and knocking over one of the children, who suffered a broken wrist in the impact.

Ryan left the scene and fled to a family member’s home in Fort Atkinson, where he was arrested on Sunday.

The woman declined to press criminal charges against him.

However, police charged Ryan with Physical Abuse of a Child, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Disorderly Conduct.