12-year-old’s killer sentenced to 27 years in prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Anthony Jenkins was sentenced to 27 years in prison Friday for the murder of 12-year-old Donavan Ruland in 2017.

On May 24th, 2017, Jenkins shot Ruland dead while trying to steal Ruland’s ATV.

Police found Ruland suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 4th Street and 16th Avenue. He died at the hospital.

Although he was 16 at the time, Jenkins was tried as an adult.

After the sentencing, Jenkins’ attorney asked the judge to reconsider the length of the sentence. The judge agreed, and a new hearing has been set for September 9th.

The initial 27-year sentence remains in place until then.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

