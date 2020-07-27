3 more dead in Winnebago County Monday; 1,231 new cases of coronavirus statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Three more people have died of coronavirus in Winnebago County, IDPH reported Monday, bringing July’s fatalities to 19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County – 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

– Peoria County: 1 female 50s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 172,655 cases, including 7,416 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,567 specimens for a total of 2,542,134.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 20 –July 26 is 3.8%. As of last night, 1,417 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

