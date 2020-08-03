1,298 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Monday, 10 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,298 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 10 additional confirmed deaths.

– Adams County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 183,241 cases, including 7,526 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,475 specimens for a total of 2,806,797.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 27 –August 2 is 4.0% As of last night, 1,418 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

