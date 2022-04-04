ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they found two handguns, one with a laser sight and extended magazine, in the possession of two juveniles, ages 13 and 15, during a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to police, officers pulled a car over at E. State and Prospect around 12:04 a.m.

The 15-year-old front seat passenger had the gun with the laser sight and extended magaine.

The 13-year-old rear seat passenger was also in possession of a handgun.

Both were charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and the 13-year-old was also charged on an outstanding juvenile warrant.