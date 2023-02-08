ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Teams from across Illinois will be putting their snow sculpting skills to the test this week at Sinnissippi Park.

This will be the 37th year of the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition, and 13 high school teams will be taking part.

Designs range from children’s building blocks to a Mario Bros.-inspired sculpture.

Judging is done by the competitors, themselves.

“First, second, and third places are awarded by the sculptors themselves. They judge each other, including the high school teams,” said event coordinator, Kellie Olivencia. “The adult team judges the high school teams for first, second, and third place. The high school teams vote on each other for what’s called the ‘Artists Award.’ And, then the public does have the opportunity to vote as well for the ‘People’s Choice Award.'”

As many as 50,000 visitors are expected to attend this year.