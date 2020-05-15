13 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock County on Friday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Public Health Department added 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday.
There has been a total of 406 positive cases in the county, and 14 deaths from the disease.
In Wisconsin, there have been 11,685 lab confirmed cases and 445 deaths statewide.
