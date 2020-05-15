Breaking News
Winnebago County Sheriff will not enforce Illinois stay-at-home order

13 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock County on Friday

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Public Health Department added 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday.

There has been a total of 406 positive cases in the county, and 14 deaths from the disease.

In Wisconsin, there have been 11,685 lab confirmed cases and 445 deaths statewide.

