13 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock County on Friday

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Public Health Department added 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday.

There has been a total of 406 positive cases in the county, and 14 deaths from the disease.

In Wisconsin, there have been 11,685 lab confirmed cases and 445 deaths statewide.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

