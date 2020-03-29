13 total COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County after 2 more confirmed on Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Department announced two new positive tests of COVID-19 on Sunday. Officials did not give the ages of the new patients.

According to a news release, the total cases in Winnebago County is now 13. The total number of cases in the Northern IL Rockford Region is at 29.

The health department says they currently have a total of 369 beds available (66 ICU) in the county and stress the important of social distancing as the number of cases increases. As of Sunday, the county has a total of 68 ventilators available.

In six months, the county says it will need an additional 615 hospital beds if only 20% of residents were sick with COVID-19, compared to 1,844 if 80% were infected.

