LAKE VILLA, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old student, considered “armed and dangerous” is being sought by police after he allegedly stole a teacher’s car in Lake Villa and is thought to be in the Rockford area.

According to Lake McHenry Scanner, the Lake Villa Police Department responded to Palombi Middle School, 133 McKinley Avenue, around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Police said the student stole keys to a staff member’s car, a gray 2019 Kia Sorento SUV with an Illinois license plate of BM63486.

Police said the teen may have a firearm.

“Based on the information learned, the juvenile should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Lake Villa Police Department Lieutenant James DeCaro.

The teen is thought to have driven to the Rockford area where he is originally from.

The juvenile’s name was not released. He is said to be a ward of the Department of Children and Family Services.