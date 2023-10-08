ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with Disorderly Conduct after allegedly threatening to use a gun at Guilford High School.

According to Rockford Police, authorities were made aware of the threats around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th.

Police said the threats were made on Snapchat and showed what appeared to be a firearm.

Law enforcement identified the suspect, who is not a student at Guilford, police said.

A BB gun was found during the investigation that matched the weapon shown in the Snapchat messages, according to authorities.

The teen was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.