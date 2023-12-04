FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old Freeport juvenile was allegedly found in possession of a stolen firearm on Friday.

Investigations reportedly began after a Freeport Police Department detective received information about the 13-year-old possessing a semi-automatic firearm that had been stolen during a November 12 burglary in the 300 block of West Evelyn Street.

The firearm had been stolen from a vehicle, according to police.

Officers later made contact with the juvenile and located the firearm inside of a residence in the 1100 block of South Locust Avenue.

The 13-year-old was taken to the Freeport Police Department and released to a family member after being processed. They will be subject to juvenile court proceedings, according to police.