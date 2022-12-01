STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Maria Aguilar Ortiz, 49, after she reportedly injured a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run on Thursday.

According to Sterling Police, the boy was walking on 6th Avenue when he was hit by a red SUV at East Lefevre Road at 7:52 a.m.

Police said the SUV driver continued east and was later stopped by officers.

Ortiz was arrested and charged with Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk, Failure to Stop at a Stop Intersection, and Failure to Give Information and Render Aid at a Personal Injury Accident.

She was released until her court date.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.