13-year-old shot in parking lot of Rockford middle school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 13-year-old was shot during a fight in the parking lot of West Middle School on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the school, at 1900 N Rockton Avenue, around 2 p.m. There, they met with witnesses and were led to the victim, who had been shot in the side.

Witnesses told police a fist fight had occurred in the parking lot between multiple juveniles and shots were fired.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police did not announce any charges or arrests.