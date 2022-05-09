ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old was shot on Saturday in Rockford while he was walking down the street.

Rockford Police responded to a local hospital around 11:45 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim, according to the police department.

Officers met with the 13-year-old boy when they arrived, who told them that he was walking on School Street when an unknown suspect shot at him from a dark-colored vehicle.

The boy was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was released.