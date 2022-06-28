ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fourteen local non-profit organizations were awarded the 2022 Mill Foundation Grants on Tuesday.

The grants were given out during an event at the Discovery Center. The dollar amount of the grants range from $2,000 given to Hope Reigns Ranch, to $12,000 given to both the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford and CASA. The total amount of grants totaled nearly $120,000.

Carl Ecklund, chairman of the Mill Foundation, wished that the stateline could have been there to see all of the organizations.

“I wish everybody could see this today, all of these organizations coming together and stating what they will be using these specific, and also in terms of what they do, and it’s always inspiring to see these organizations in our community out there trying to do good and trying to help kids and their families,” Ecklund said.

The Mill Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that provides funding to those programs and organizations which benefit the Rockford region’s disadvantaged youth.