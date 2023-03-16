JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — An 8th grader in Janesville has been charged with making terrorist threats at Marshall Middle School.

According to Janesville Police, a school resource officer was notified of the threat made by a 14-year-old student at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The police officer and school administration isolated the student and searched the teen’s backpack and locker, but found no weapons.

A search warrant was obtained for the student’s home, police said, where investigators found four firearms.

Police said a number of witnesses had alerted school administrators that they had heard the student make the threats.

The teen is behind held at the Rock County Youth Services Center, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.