ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy narrowly missed being hit by bullets that entered his bedroom in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.

According to Rockford Police, witnesses told police they heard gunshots and two vehicles leaving the area of the 2100 block of Stornway Drive at 10:55 p.m.

Officers said the house had been struck by multiple bullets.

Police did not provide further details.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.