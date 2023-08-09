ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a 14-year-old Rockford teen caught with a loaded .22 caliber rifle.

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue on Tuesday when they spotted two teens standing in front of an apartment building.

As the officers approached, one of the teens ran, police said.

After a foot chase, the teen was apprehended and found to be in possession of the weapon.

He was charged with Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.