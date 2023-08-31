ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford juveniles were detained Tuesday evening after police say they burglarized a residence and stole a vehicle earlier in the day.

The suspects, both 14-year-old males, allegedly stole a vehicle located outside of a residence in the 1200 block of National Avenue Tuesday morning.

Officers were advised that two suspects had also entered the residence.

Police spotted the stolen car around 6:50 p.m. that evening in the 100 block of Burbank Avenue.

The vehicle allegedly fled from police and was later found abandoned near the intersection of Pierpont Avenue and School Street.

Both juveniles were located near the abandoned car and detained. One juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary and was lodged in juvenile detention.

The other was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle and released to a parent, according to Rockford Police.