ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the jaw in an incident related to a car-to-car shooting on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue around 6:50 p.m. for a report of two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at each other.

Around that time, the 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital with what officials said was a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound to his face.

Police said the victim was walking along Harrison when two suspects in a blue car approached and shot him.

Officers located evidence of a shooting at Harrison and 20th Street a short time later, police said.

One of the vehicles involved, reportedly stolen out of Rockford, was located, unoccupied on 22nd Street. It had damage from multiple gunshots, police said.

No arrests have been announced in the crime, and no suspect descriptions were given.