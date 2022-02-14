DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A gunman claimed the lives of five Northern Illinois University students 14 years ago.

The NIU community gathered in remembrance once again on Monday. Bells tolled five times at exactly 3:06 p.m. outside of Cole Hall, once for each student killed; Ryanne Mace, Julianna Gehant, Cataline Garcia, Gayle Dubowski and Dan Parmenter. The gathered crowd also observed a moment of silence.

Julianna Gehant’s family members said that they are happy to see the support they have received more than a decade later.

“We’ve all gone forward since this, everybody that’s been involved,” said family members Larry Gehant and Charlotte Schiller. “The townspeople, the first responders, the hospital people all had to pick up and learn from this and they had to go on, like any tragedy that happens to anyone, you have to learn to go forward. That’s what it says, ‘Forward, Together.’ You can’t do it alone.”

Two dozen others were hurt in the 2008 shooting. The gunman later turned the gun on himself.