14th Avenue house fire displaces Belvidere family

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Belvidere Fire Department responded to a house fire near the 1400 block of 14th Avenue.

Officials say the fire originated in the fireplace chase, where it spread into the attic.







All residents were able to get out safely. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

No one was hurt. The damages were estimated at $40,000,

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental. The American Red Cross is assisting the family with immediate needs.