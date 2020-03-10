15-month-old dies after alleged abuse; Janesville man in custody

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say the 15-month-old baby in an abuse case has died.

Around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning, Janesville Police responded to the 500 block of Eisenhower Ave. for a report of a pulseless non-breathing person.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a mother giving CPR to her 15 month old child. The mother’s boyfriend, Steven Horan, of Janesville, was also present.

Officers soon learned that Horan was taking care of the child. When the mother returned home, she found her child in critical condition.

The child was transported to Mercy Hospital in Rockford with life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the injuries sustained by the child were not accidental.

Janesville Police say that they arrested 30-year old Horan, who was initially charged with physical abuse to a child causing great bodily harm.

Police plan to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

