ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous materials at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic chemicals, resulting in “mild irritation” in those exposed.

All of the affected personnel were transported to a local hospital, according to Rockford Fire District Chief Will Pederson, who did not identify the substance involved.

The fire department worked to contain the scene and then turned the incident over to a hazardous materials cleanup company.