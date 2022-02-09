SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old teen, along with two other suspects, were arrested in connection with two carjackings that took place on Saturday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, warrants were issued for Edward McGee and Darrell Frazier, both of Harvey, for a Sycamore carjacking that occurred at the intersection of E. Country Line Road and Barber Greene Road.

Police said the three were also involved in a carjacking in Aurora earlier that day, in which a woman was shot.

The three suspects were identified through combined efforts of the FBI, Aurora Police Department, Chicago Police Department, the Illinois State Police Crime Lab and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

McGee and Frazier are currently being held at the Kane County Jail.