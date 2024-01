BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Beloit.

According to the Beloit Police Department, officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue around 9:18 p.m. on Thursday, January 4th.

No one was injured in the shooting, but detectives worked to identify the suspect.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted homicide.

The suspect has not been named due to his age.