15-year-old arrested for Rockford drive-by shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday after participating in a drive-by shooting, police said.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1000 block of 14th Street at 7:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Witnesses said shots were fired from a vehicle. When police attempted to stop the car, the occupants discarded two firearms, police said.

Police ultimately captured the juvenile after a foot chase.

He was charged with Possession of a Firearm, No FOID, and Felony Resisting Arrest.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

“I am very concerned with the sharp rise in violent crimes committed by juveniles while

armed with firearms”, says Chief Dan O’Shea. “We have seen a 100% increase in 2020 for

juveniles arrested for robbery and armed robbery compared to 2019. While I

understand there is some concern on a State and National level with locking up those

under 18 years of age, the violent and armed juveniles have to be locked up and kept off

the streets for everyone else’s safety.”

