15-year-old arrested for shooting at Alpine Inn Hotel in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at the Alpine Inn Hotel on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the hotel, at 4404 E. State Street, around 8:40 a.m. after shots were fired inside a room.

Police say the teen was seen fleeing on foot when officers arrived, and he was taken into custody.

Officials said the teen was inside the room with three other adults and a child when he fired a shot, and then went outside and fired several more rounds.

The teen was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Criminal Damage to Property, and No Valid FOID.