15-year-old arrested for shooting two teens at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested a 15-year-old teen for allegedly shooting two other teens at a Fas Mart gas station on Bell School Road early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the gas station, at 172 S. Bell School, near Steak n’ Shake, for a report of a shooting. Officers say they found a shooting scene, but no victim.

A short time later, two teens, a male and female, arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police were told a white Toyota Corolla was involved in the shooting. Authorities say the vehicle was located in the 600 block of Clark Drive, occupied by six people. All six were detained and a handgun was found in the car.

Ultimately, one 15-year-old was charged in the crime. He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.