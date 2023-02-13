ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old teen has been charged with killing a 54-year-old Jehovah’s Witness while the man waited for his family in a parked car over the weekend. The suspect is still at large, police said.

According to police, the man was waiting in his car while his family members were going door to door in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue around 11:46 a.m.

Witnesses said a white vehicle passed and the occupants fired shots at the man as it went by, killing him.

Police were able to identify the suspect, but his identity was not released because of his age. Also, no description was given.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.