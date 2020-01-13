15-year-old driver slides under semi on icy I-39

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the Illinois State Police, a 15-year-old driver and a 41-year-old passenger slid under a semi-trailer on I-39 in icy conditions Saturday morning.

Police say the 15-year-old, from Fairview Heights, was driving a 2005 red Pontiac Grand Am northbound at milepost 79 around 89:51 a.m. when the driver lost control and slid under the truck.

Both the driver and passenger, Kevin Lawrence of Fairview Heights, were treated for minor injuries.

The juvenile was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, no valid registration, and no license.

Lawrence was cited for permitting an unauthorized person to drive.

