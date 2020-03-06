15-year-old girl arrested for shooting threat at Rockford high school

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
school threat_1491338914924.png

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say charges have been filed against a 15-year-old girl for a threat made at Jefferson High School on Wednesday, March 4th.

Police said the threat was for a potential shooting.

The teen was charged with three felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Jefferson had been briefly put on lockdown on Monday morning because of a “disruptive student,” according to statement issued by Rockford Public Schools.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories