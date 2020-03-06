15-year-old girl arrested for shooting threat at Rockford high school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say charges have been filed against a 15-year-old girl for a threat made at Jefferson High School on Wednesday, March 4th.
Police said the threat was for a potential shooting.
The teen was charged with three felony counts of disorderly conduct.
Jefferson had been briefly put on lockdown on Monday morning because of a “disruptive student,” according to statement issued by Rockford Public Schools.
