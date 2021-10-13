14-year-old girl dies days after Rockford crash that killed her mother

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old girl, injured last week in a crash that killed her mother, has died, Rockford Police said Wednesday.

A 5-year-old sibling, also in the car, was also seriously injured. The family confirmed with Eyewitness News that the three occupants of the car were related.

According to the criminal complaint, police said the incident happened around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, October 4th, at W. State Street and Avon, when Juan Arce, 31, allegedly ran his Ford Transit van through a red light and smashed into the victim’s vehicle at high speed.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Arce was charged with DUI, Reckless Homicide and Driving on a Revoked License.

Jerrisha Goodwin, 38, was killed at the time of the accident, and 14-year-old Allani Henry clung to life at a hospital before passing away a few days later.

Jerrisha Goodwin, Allani Henry. Photo: Family handout.

A 5-year-old boy suffered “great bodily harm” according to police, and was hospitalized.

Acre was also hospitalized for treatment of his injuries before being booked into the Winnebago County Jail

He faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted.