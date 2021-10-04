15-year-old girl injured in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 15-year-old girl was injured after “unknown individuals” fired shots into the car she was riding in last Thursday.
Police say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 30th, in the 1200 block of 17th Avenue.
The girl was grazed by the bullet, police said, which was fired into the car. The driver was unharmed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.