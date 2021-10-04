15-year-old girl injured in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 15-year-old girl was injured after “unknown individuals” fired shots into the car she was riding in last Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 30th, in the 1200 block of 17th Avenue.

The girl was grazed by the bullet, police said, which was fired into the car. The driver was unharmed.