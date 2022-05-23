BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy from Rockford was arrested on Saturday after a car chase in a stolen vehicle.

The Beloit Police Department was alerted of a stolen vehicle from Rockford that was headed into Beloit, according to the department. An officer found the vehicle near Nelson and Keeler Avenues around 2:35 a.m. The vehicle took off and nearly stuck the officer head on. The occupants were reportedly wearing black ski masks.

Another officer saw the vehicle on White Avenue and pursed it from Price Hall Drive to 11th Street and Portland. The vehicle then ran off the road, and the occupants fled on foot.

The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy from Rockford, was caught and arrested for Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Reckless Driving.