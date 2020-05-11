15-year-old Rockford boy attempted to force victim to steal alcohol for him during robbery, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old teen allegedly threatened to kill a 19-year-old teen during a robbery, and then forced the victim to walk to a gas station and steal alcohol for him.

According to Rockford police, officers were called to an apartment in the 5000 block of Linden Road, at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, where the victim said he had let the 15-year-old acquaintance into his apartment. Once inside, the suspect then allegedly told him he was being robbed and threatened to kill him.

After taking some of the victim’s property, the suspect then forced the victim to walk him to a gas station and told him to go inside and steal alcohol for him, police said.

Once inside, the victim told the clerk he was being robbed, and the clerk called 911.

The suspect ran, but an Illinois State Trooper found him walking on the median on Bypass 20 and detained him.

The teen was charged with Felony Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

