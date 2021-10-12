15-year-old Rockford gang member charged with stealing car, fleeing police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested a 15-year-old gang member who reportedly had stolen a vehicle in Chicago early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Whitman Street around 12 a.m. this morning and tried to pull it over in the 300 block of S. Johnston.

Authorities say the two people in the vehicle got out and ran, causing police to establish a perimeter and summon a K9 unit to track down the suspects.

Police said a loaded gun with and extended magazine was found in the 2300 block of Green Street, and officers found one of the suspects, the 15-year-old, hiding in a yard in the 2300 block of Chestnut Street.

The boy, who is from Rockford, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member, Aggravated Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing, Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Stolen Auto.