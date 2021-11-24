15-year-old Rockford shooting victim identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Malah’ki Lee as the 15-year-old who was killed in a shooting on Ashland Avenue on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ashland Avenue, near N. Rockton Avenue. The victim was pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Rockford Police have not yet provided details about the incident, or information about possible suspects.