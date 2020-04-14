15-year-old shot in Freeport drive-by

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old Freeport teen was shot in the leg in what police believe was a gang-related incident early Tuesday morning.

According to Freeport Police, the teen was walking with a group of others in the 800 block of S. Galena when a dark colored car drove by and fired shots at them.

Police say they determined that someone in the group returned fire toward the vehicle. Several cars in the area where struck by bullets.

The teen was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the Freeport Police

Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.

