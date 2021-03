ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 15-year-old girl was hit by a car around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the intersection of Wyman and Chestnut streets. Authorities say the girl rode her skateboard in front of the vehicle, and the driver stayed at the scene after the accident.

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.